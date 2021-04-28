Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Amedisys updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.850-7.070 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.07 EPS.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.79.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,928 shares of company stock worth $1,066,945. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

