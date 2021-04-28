Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

AMTB stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $681.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.