American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

