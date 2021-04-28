American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

