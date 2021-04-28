American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Given Neutral Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

AMRB stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.75.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

