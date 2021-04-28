American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in American States Water were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $85.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

