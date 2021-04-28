Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.89 Million

Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post sales of $590.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.11 million to $635.90 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 381.1% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter.

COLD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 1,033,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

