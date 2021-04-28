AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the highest is $2.55. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $10.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $118.80 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

