Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $18.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.71. 7,539,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.10. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

