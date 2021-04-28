Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $612.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

