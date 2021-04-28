Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40.

Get Amundi alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMDUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.