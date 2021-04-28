Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.95 Million

Brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report $166.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.25 million to $174.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $681.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.43 million to $730.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $712.66 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 418,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

