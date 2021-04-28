Analysts Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.50.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AppFolio by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,556. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit