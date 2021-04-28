Analysts Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.50.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AppFolio by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,556. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

