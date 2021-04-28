Analysts Anticipate Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

EYEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYEN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,136. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

