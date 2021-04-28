Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce sales of $231.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $243.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $996.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.26 million to $999.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 221,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $64.49.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.