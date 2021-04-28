Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 40,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,345. Upwork has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.56 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

