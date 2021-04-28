Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.15 Million

Brokerages predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $18.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.76 million and the lowest is $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $73.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.33 million to $76.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.89 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $74.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Shares of WHF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 233,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $315.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

