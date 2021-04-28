Analysts Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report sales of $46.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the lowest is $45.00 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $37.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $187.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $193.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $192.65 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $199.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.04. 23,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNB Financial by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

