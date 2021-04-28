Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report $61.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.50 million and the highest is $64.40 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $242.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.20 million to $250.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $222.35 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $242.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

