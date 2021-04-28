Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Post $1.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.38. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

