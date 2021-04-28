Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OLO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,832. OLO has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OLO stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

