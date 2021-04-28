Analysts Expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RADA Electronic Industries.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Several research firms have commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

RADA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 203,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $605.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.