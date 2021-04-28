Analysts Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will report ($1.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($4.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($4.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $649.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $114,959.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after buying an additional 280,318 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

