Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.15). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

TRHC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,661,938.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $280,385.97. Following the transaction, the president now owns 743,684 shares in the company, valued at $40,910,056.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

