Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). The Children’s Place reported earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period.

PLCE opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

