Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). The Children’s Place reported earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period.

PLCE opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Children`s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit