Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.73. WestRock posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

