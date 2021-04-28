Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,444,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

