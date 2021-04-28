Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $49.97

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

Several research firms have commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. 57,214,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,765,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIO by 173.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

