Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $49.97

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

Several research firms have commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. 57,214,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,765,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIO by 173.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Analyst Recommendations for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit