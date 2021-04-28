Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $241.18

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.55. 75,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,644. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.