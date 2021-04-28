Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Anima has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.