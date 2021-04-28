Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Anima has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

