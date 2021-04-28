Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $25.15 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $25.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.60.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANTM. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.48.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $376.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.77 and its 200 day moving average is $322.16.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

