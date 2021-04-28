Anyswap (ANY) Hits Market Capitalization of $38.62 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $38.62 million and $925,143.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003771 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00272941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.18 or 0.01032177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00722852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,782.24 or 0.99694321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

