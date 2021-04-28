Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 4,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.