Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

