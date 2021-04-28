Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 429.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 307.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Apple by 327.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

