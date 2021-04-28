Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

AAOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.20. 7,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,427. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $218.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

