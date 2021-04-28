Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Applied Science Products has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

