Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.20.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aravive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

