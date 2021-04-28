Arbidex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,552.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Arbidex has a market cap of $615,160.48 and $77,552.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.68 or 0.00865688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,493.01 or 0.08211291 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

