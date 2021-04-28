Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARCVF traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $42.55. 3,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.
About Arcadis
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.