Arcblock (ABT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.64 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $20.86 million and $11.64 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00073440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00833434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00096615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001495 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

