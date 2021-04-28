Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ACGL traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 1,910,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,121. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

