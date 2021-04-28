Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ACGL traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 1,910,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,121. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Earnings History for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit