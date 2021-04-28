Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $63.23, with a volume of 41811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

