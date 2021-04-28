ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Quiet Period To Expire on May 3rd

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:ACTDU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 3rd. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

