Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Down to $29.06

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $28.30. Arconic shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 1,588 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

