Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Arcosa stock opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.70 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

