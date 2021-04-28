Ardagh Group (ARD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

NYSE ARD opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.