Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

