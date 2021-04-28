Arden Trust Co Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.72.

Shares of SEDG opened at $290.14 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

