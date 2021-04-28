Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

